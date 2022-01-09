A DJ in Glasgow was diagnosed with skin cancer after noticing changes to a small freckle.

Beth Mawer, 26, has urged people to see a doctor if they notice any unusual-looking moles or blemishes.

After noticing changes to a freckle on her arm, a Glasgow DJ has revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Beth Mawer discovered the cancer in its early stages after her mole changed shape, size, and color and became itchy.

The 26-year-old considers herself ‘lucky,’ and is now determined to raise awareness about the problem.

According to the Daily Record, she is urging others to see a doctor if they notice any unusual-looking moles or blemishes.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with Melanoma, which is a type of skin cancer for anyone who doesn’t know what that is,” the DJ wrote on social media.

Although this is a very common cancer, it has become clear to me that it is not a topic that is frequently discussed on social media.

“I’d like to raise awareness about Melanoma, provide some tips on how to care for your skin, and remind people to check their skin for irregular moles or moles that change color, size, or texture.”

“I wasn’t a big sunbed user, just the odd time when I wanted a little color about me or maybe more just before I go on holiday to get a base tan, but when I’m abroad I’d sit in the sun for like 9 hours a day, end up using oil, and completely fry my skin, and now I’m paying the price.”

Beth, who frequents Glasgow’s SWG3 late at night, says she’d ‘do anything in her power’ to avoid contracting melanoma again.

“If there’s any advice I could give, avoid using sunbeds, wear at LEAST factor 30 when sitting in the sun, and sit in the shade on the hottest parts of the day, which is usually 3pm – I know part of going on vacation is getting the best tan possible, because we don’t get sun in Scotland, right?” she added.

“However, your health is your wealth, and if you don’t get your skin checked and notice any changes to moles, it may be too late.”

“I’ve been fortunate.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.