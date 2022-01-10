A doctor from the NHS demonstrates a three-second’skin pinch’ test to determine if you’re dehydrated.

Dr. Karan Rajan, a social media educator and NHS surgeon, took to social media to explain whether the’skin pinch’ test, also known as the ‘turgor test,’ is actually accurate in determining whether or not someone is dehydrated.

If you’ve ever felt dehydrated, try this test to see how hydrated you really are.

One social media user posted a video of his hand on TikTok, where he pinched the skin on his finger for about three seconds.

The skin faded quickly, which he interprets as a sign that you’re hydrated.

Dr. Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon, took to social media to explain whether this was correct or not, after it was originally posted by @remus.bujor on TikTok.

“This is known as the skin pinch or skin turgor test,” he said, explaining the video.

“The more hydrated you are, the more elastic your skin will be, and pinching it will cause it to bounce back immediately.”

“When you’re dehydrated, your skin loses elasticity, takes a long time to recover, and is more likely to tent up.”

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“FYI: I’m not sure the persons method is accurate and certainly not on the knuckle BUT the principle behind pinch test is correct!” the NHS doctor continued in the comment section, explaining that because the test is usually performed on the hand, he wasn’t sure if the placement was accurate.