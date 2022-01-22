A dog was killed by a falling ice sculpture in central Pennsylvania, according to a report.

In central Pennsylvania, a dog was killed by a falling ice sculpture, according to reports.

At approximately 2 or 3 p.m., the dog’s leash was removed.

According to the York Dispatch, Friday became entangled around a sculpture near Holy Hound Taproom on the first block of West Market Street.

“It was a little bizarre,” York Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr. told the Dispatch. “I heard on dispatch that [there]was an owner with the dog.”

The eighth annual FestivICE event in York, which featured 40 sculptures, was held last weekend, according to the Dispatch.

However, it’s unclear whether the dog-killing sculpture was part of the event.

According to the Dispatch report, the scene was cleared before cops and firefighters arrived.

As a result, there were only a few more details available right away.

