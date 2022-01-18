A (dollar)20 million donation has been made to a fund dedicated to preserving Black churches.

The Associated Press’ JAY REEVES

ALBANY, Ala. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

(AP) — A new effort in the United States to preserve historic Black churches has received a (dollar)20 million donation. The money will go to congregations like the one in Mayfield, Kentucky, that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people last month.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which launched the fund, Lilly Endowment Inc., which supports religious, educational, and charitable causes, contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund as seed funding for the Preserving Black Churches Project.

The announcement of the Lilly Endowment’s donation was timed to coincide with Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.

The project will help with asset management and helping historic churches tell their own stories, rather than simply replacing broken windows or straightening rafters, according to Brent Leggs, the fund’s executive director.

St. John the Evangelist

James AME Church, which was built just three years after the Civil War and was destroyed by the Mayfield twister, will receive (dollar)100,000 as the project’s first special emergency funding, according to Leggs.

With its sanctuary nearly destroyed and only about 15 active members, all of whom are over the age of 50, St.

The Rev. James AME Church is in desperate need of assistance.

Ralph Johnson, presiding elder of the congregation’s church district.

After the war, when black people were no longer considered white people’s property, black churches played an important role.

“When the slaves were freed, one of the first things they wanted to do was start a church.”

“They wanted a place to work out their spiritual salvation and have a gathering place, and they were also used as schools and other things,” he explained.

In an interview, Leggs said that black churches have been a key element of the African American community for generations of faith and struggle, and that preserving them isn’t just a brick-and-mortar issue, but also a civil rights and racial justice issue.

“Historically Black churches deserve the same awe and respect as the National Cathedral in Washington or Trinity Church in New York,” he said.

The Trinity College campus, where Alexander Hamilton and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.