A (dollar)400 million Italian villa, built in 1570 and owned by a US-born princess, is up for auction: photos

The Associated Press’ NICOLE WINFIELD

ROME (AP) — An inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess, resulted in a court-ordered auction of a villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio on Tuesday.

Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly Rita Carpenter of San Antonio, awoke Tuesday in the Casa dell’Aurora, surrounded by her dogs, on what could be the last day that her nearly two-decade-old home is hers.

The Rome tribunal held an online auction that started at 3 p.m. sharp.

The starting bid was set at 353 million euros ((dollar)400 million), with a court-appraised value of 471 million euros ((dollar)533 million for the villa just off the famous Via Veneto.

“It’s been emotional since I got the judge’s notice on Sept.

Boncompagni Ludovisi told The Associated Press a few hours before the auction started, “I’ve rarely slept.”

“It’s as if I’m dying and going through the stages of death.”

You’re angry at first, then you can’t believe what you’re hearing, and finally you accept it.”

The Ludovisi family has owned the house since the early 1600s, when it was built in 1570.

Following Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi’s death in 2018, the villa became the subject of an inheritance dispute between his first wife’s children and his third wife, Princess Rita of San Antonio.

The villa, also known as Villa Ludovisi, is one of 42 lots up for auction on Tuesday as part of a court-ordered auction.

The Caravaggio that graces a tiny room off a spiral staircase on the second floor, however, makes Villa Aurora by far the most prestigious and expensive.

A diplomat commissioned it in 1597…

