A drab five-bedroom house is up for sale for £590,000, but it conceals a risqué secret.

A DULL five-bedroom home has gone on the market for £590,000, but it has a VERY raunchy secret hidden inside.

From the outside, the family-sized home appears unassuming, but it hides a secret nightclub and strip club in the basement.

The house, which is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, has a grand dining table perfect for Christmas, a pool, comfortable furnishings, a large deck, and a large garden.

The downstairs conversion, on the other hand, has been dubbed “Indiana’s hottest club.”

The home has five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The unsuspecting house has a 5,000 sq ft interior and appears to be a typical home, with wooden accents throughout.

The underground level has been transformed into a bar, complete with fully stocked liquor refrigerators, black booths, a pool table, neon signs, a large bar area, and dance floor.

Surprisingly, one section of the makeshift bar has been converted into a strip joint, complete with a stage, stripper poles, a disco ball, and a large viewing sofa.

Viewers were astounded by the basement conversion in photos of the house that were shared online.

“I live just across the Illinois border,” one person stated.

That could very well be Indiana’s hottest club.”

Another user added, “Business in front, party in the back.”

“Ultimate house for introverts, you can go out and stay in at the same time!” wrote another commenter.

The property is listed on Zillow for (dollar)799,900 by the owner.

