A dream job as a pet ranger, where you get to play with cats and dogs, is available at this company.

Because the premium raw pet food company plans to open the most pet-friendly office in the UK, the lucky candidate must be comfortable with a variety of pets, from cats and dogs to ferrets and snakes.

For the year 2022, a pet food company is looking for its first dedicated office Park Ranger.

Bella and Duke has launched a nationwide search for a full-time Pet and People ‘Park Ranger’ to provide pet support as the company prepares to open the UK’s most pet-friendly office in Rosyth next year.

With the variety of pets that the 130-strong team will bring to the office, the job will be a lot of fun.

It will also entail learning and assisting with pet wellness and behavior, as well as creating a culture that is appropriate for all creatures and taking into account best practices and the business’s operational needs.

Successful candidates must be able to work with a wide range of animals, including cats, dogs, ferrets, and snakes, as the team has over 60 pets.

The new hire will be paid around £25,000 per year.

Working closely with Bella and Duke’s in-house expert behaviorist, Caroline Spencer, to ensure pets are at their happiest when in the office, the successful candidate’s role will include ensuring a safe and cosy space for pets with kennels and catteries dotted around the office and ensuring pets are at their happiest when in the office.

Caroline will also teach you about dog body language and behavior.

“With more people bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for,” said Mark Scott, CEO of Bella and Duke.

It’s critical that we think about the services, benefits, and facilities available to employees and their guests.

“We hear a lot of companies say they’re pet friendly, but because pet welfare is at the heart of what we do, we wanted to go a step further and dedicate a specific job role to ensuring we go above and beyond for pets in the office.”

“We’re looking forward to reviewing the applications and offering this dream job to someone who is as passionate about animals as we are.”

The successful candidate will be completely at ease with all aspects of the office, including maintenance.

