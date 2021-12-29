A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident on a sidewalk in Florida that killed two children and injured others.

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident on a Florida sidewalk that killed two children and injured others.

South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS) contributor Chris Perkins

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA —

— The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan who veered around a bus, killing two children and injuring four others on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

The suspect, Sean Charles Greer, 27, was identified by physical evidence left at the crash site on NW Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greer was booked into the Main Jail on Tuesday evening.

The Honda Accord Sedan was found on Ninth Lane, which the Sheriff’s Office claims is Greer’s street, after law enforcement agencies released a description of the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the front bumper of the car was missing when detectives discovered it, which was consistent with a bumper found at the crash scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greer was apprehended by detectives and confessed to being the cause of the crash.

According to deputies, Greer is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, two counts of leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and serious bodily injury, and driving with a suspended license.

Greer is on probation in Broward County for burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s just before 3 p.m.

According to deputies, a city transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger and pulled out to continue driving south in the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue when Greer approached the bus from behind, did not allow the bus to merge, and veered around it, nearly hitting the front driver’s side of the bus.

Greer then drove the car off the road and onto the sidewalk, where he struck a group of six children who were all related, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were the two girls who were killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

At Broward Health Medical Center, Draya Fleming, 9, Audre Fleming, 2, Laziyah Stokes, 9, and Johnathan Carter, 10, were admitted.

Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battallion said on Monday that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.