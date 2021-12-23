After crashing his car in Glasgow, a driver made threats to pipe bomb police officers’ homes.

A foul-mouthed driver hoped a police officer would be raped after she was caught crashing her car, but she escaped jail yesterday.

Emma Walker was arrested in Glasgow’s Ruchill on July 12th while driving a red Renault Clio.

The 29-year-old began a barrage of abuse after her arrest, including vile remarks about the officers’ children.

Walker, a city resident from Baillieston, also threatened violence, threatening to pipe bomb their homes.

In Glasgow Sheriff Court, Walker admitted to careless driving, threatening or abusive behavior, police assault, and failing to provide two breath specimens.

According to the court, two witnesses were awakened by the sound of a bang outside their home.

Walker’s vehicle collided with their Audi, according to one of the witnesses.

Another witness saw Walker stumble out of her vehicle.

Walker, who was slurring her words, told the car owner that she was responsible and would pay for the damages before reversing her vehicle.

It couldn’t move any further due to the damage.

The rear offside of the damaged car was then discovered to be scratched.

After police were called, Walker was apprehended while driving.

Walker began screaming and swearing in the police vehicle, calling officers “fat cabbage and fat peach.”

In the police station, Walker screamed, “F*** you, I’m going to get you stabbed, I’m going to burn down your house.”

“She said things like ‘you and him were baws deep in each other the whole way there’ and ‘you and your s****ing partner is rapping kids,'” prosecutor Ryan Watson said.

“She told an officer while in custody, ‘I hope your children are raped,’ and ‘I’m going to pipe bomb you and your families.’

“She was thrown into a cell when she said, ‘You deserve to be gang raped.'”

Walker also tried to headbutt a cop.

Walker then refused to give a breath sample and was unable to be cautioned or charged as a result of her uncooperative demeanor.

David Fisken is defending.

