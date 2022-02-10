A drone attack near Saudi Abha airport resulted in four injuries.

Saudi air defenses shoot down a drone that was fired at Abha International Airport.

Yemen (SANAA)

Four civilians were injured while intercepting a drone attack near Abha International Airport, according to the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen on Thursday.

According to a statement cited by the Saudi official SPA news agency, “Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone fired toward the Abha International Airport.”

It went on to say that shrapnel from the drone’s interception fell near the airport, causing four minor injuries to passengers and workers.

In response to threats against civilian airports, the coalition will implement operational procedures, according to the statement.

However, unlike previous statements on drone attacks, it did not name the Yemeni Houthi group as the perpetrators.

The Houthi group did not respond to the statement.

It announces rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory on a regular basis, claiming they are in response to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Since 2015, when the rebels overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis.

The seven-year conflict has resulted in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of aid and protection.

Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.