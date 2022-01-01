In the search for a missing Danish national at a ski resort, a drone built in Turkey is assisting.

The search for a missing Danish national at a ski resort is aided by a drone built in Turkey.

Officials said on Saturday that a drone made in Turkey helped in the rescue of a Danish tourist who became disoriented at a ski resort in northwest Turkey.

The missing tourist was discovered by Turkiye’s signature Bayraktar drone at the fabled Uludag resort on Friday, allowing rescuers to bring him out of the cold and back to safety.

After becoming lost on an afternoon walk with the temperature dropping, Yusuf Sephizade, a Danish citizen, was able to contact local gendarmerie teams via phone.

They knew he was in Alacam, in Uludag’s Kestel district, but not exactly where he was.

That’s when a Bayraktar UAV TB2 drone, owned by the gendarmerie, took to the air and pinpointed the missing tourist’s exact location.

Sephizade was apprehended by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and gendarmerie teams and taken to a hospital, where doctors examined him and discharged him.

The drone was developed by the Turkish defense company Baykar and entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces in 2014.

Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan are some of the countries that use it.

As a NATO member, Poland has also agreed to buy the drones.

Over the years, Turkiye has successfully used its cutting-edge drones in cross-border anti-terror military operations such as Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield to clear terrorist groups from its border with Syria.

The Bayraktar Akinci, Turkiye’s first indigenous drone, successfully completed a 20,000-foot (6,096-meter) altitude test in August 2020.

The drone can fly for 24 hours and has a service ceiling of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), a wingspan of 20 meters (65 feet), and a carrying capacity of 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds).