A drug lord dubbed “Spanish Pablo Escobar of Heroin” has been apprehended.

A drug lord dubbed the “Spanish Pablo Escobar of heroin” has been apprehended.

The National Police of Spain has also announced the dismantling of a narcotics organization.

MADRID is a city in Spain.

Spain’s National Police announced the arrest of a leading heroin importer known as the “Spanish Pablo Escobar of heroin” in Toledo on Sunday, in one of the country’s biggest drug busts in recent years.

The ringleader was apprehended at a gas station near Toledo, with 85 packages containing 55 kilograms of heroin in the car, according to a statement.

It was also stated that the organization he led had been dismantled.

While police did not reveal the drug lord’s true identity, they did say he is linked to an international drug cartel.

During the operation, it was reported that over 51,000 euros in cash, molds for pressing and making heroin packages, jewelry and luxury watches, a pistol, a revolver, a shotgun, ammunition, 12 cars, and a motorcycle were seized.