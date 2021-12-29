A faith-based OB-GYN practice has opened at UPMC.

A faith-based OB-GYN practice at UPMC has opened.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has opened a Cumberland County OB-GYN practice with two locations.

UPMC Divine Mercy Womens Health has opened offices in Hampden Township at 1824 Good Hope Road and South Middleton Township at 1 Dunwoody Drive.

This month, both offices opened their doors.

Obstetric and gynecologic care, as well as a midwifery program and postpartum care, are all available at this practice.

In a news release, UPMC Divine Mercy Womens Health said, “This faith-based practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, quality health care to all women in accordance with Catholic teachings.”

UPMC Divine Mercy Womens Health will deliver babies at UPMC Carlisle in South Middleton Township, where the level II neonatal intensive care unit will reopen in 2022.

Patients are welcome to join the practice.

Call 717-988-9015 for more information.