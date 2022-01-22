A family has been displaced as a result of a fire that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

According to LancasterOnline, an Earl Township family was displaced after their home was destroyed Saturday afternoon by flames from a nearby barn on their property.

The fire started in a barn in Earl Township’s 300 block of Red Well Road shortly after noon, according to Fire Chief Darryl Keiser.

He also told the newspaper that when firefighters arrived, the barn had already collapsed due to the fire, with flames spreading to a nearby two-story home that had only been built in October.

According to LancasterOnline, none of the residents were on the premises at the time of the fire, but a dog may have died in the blaze.