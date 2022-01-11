A fan of Only Fools and Horses has named EIGHT dogs after the show’s characters.

Del Boy and Raquel were the names given by Danny Burge, 37, to his first two English bull terriers.

They had a litter of six puppies, which he named Rodney, Cassandra, Boycie, Marlene, Denzil, and Nervous Nerys after the barmaid Rodney attempted to woo by restyling himself as a “bad boy.”

The father of three has mementos from the classic BBC comedy in which David Jason played Del and Tessa Peake-Jones played his long-term partner Raquel.

After their Raquel gave birth on December 29, Danny, also known as Del, and his teaching assistant girlfriend Leonie Mairs, 38, agreed on the pups’ names.

“The sixth pup was unresponsive at first and took about ten minutes to come around, so we named her Nervous Nerys,” he explained.

When the pups are old enough, Danny, a full-time carer from Northampton, plans to breed them.

“They’ll be able to have children, and their names will be Only Fools names,” he said.