A fan shares Mrs Hinch’s 20p kettle cleaning hack.

Others have praised it as a “game-changer” after one cleaning enthusiast shared the results of a hack to remove limescale buildup from the inside of kettles on the internet.

Other cleaning enthusiasts were quick to share their thoughts after a Mrs Hinch fan shared the results of a kettle descaling hack online.

Limescale can build up in kettles over time, especially if you live in an area with hard water that contains more minerals.

It can be difficult to get rid of this, and scraping it off by hand may seem futile.

Fortunately, a lemon is said to be all you need to descale your kettle.

On the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks group on Facebook, one user shared the results of her hacking attempt.

“Omg! I tried the lemon kettle descaler hack! And I’m shocked!” she wrote.

“This is a life hack for life! I bought the tablets from BandM, but you have to soak one tablet for 40 minutes before you can even start boiling the kettle!”

“A chemical-free way to get rid of limescale in your kettle, using only 1 ingredient lemon juice,” wrote another user.

Add the lemon juice, set aside for 1 hour, then add a little water and bring to a boil.

The limescale will start to fade away almost immediately.”

“I never use anything else,” one member of the group wrote.

“I’m going to try this tomorrow! I live in a hard water area and am constantly emptying store-bought sachets into my kettle,” another said.

A third agreed, “I use citric acid, it’s fantastic for kettles.”

Another simply wrote, “Great job.”

“It’s just chemistry,” a fifth user explained.

Acid dissolves limescale.

It can be dissolved by any mild acid.

Citric acid (found in citrus fruits), vinegar, and so on.”

Other users, meanwhile, suggested a lemon juice substitute.

“White vinegar works very quickly!” one person wrote. “I do half vinegar, half water (about 100ml of each), boil kettle, leave for maybe 1015 minutes (longer if kettle is bad) and all done!”

“White vinegar works even better,” said another.