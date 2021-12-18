A far-right presidential candidate in France calls for Muslims to be assimilate.

A far-right presidential candidate in France has called for the assimilation of Muslims.

Eric Zemmour, in a TV interview, calls on French Muslims to “renounce” their faith.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Eric Zemmour promised to be “the president of all French people,” including French Muslims, if he wins the election scheduled for April 2022, in an interview broadcast on the TF1 television channel.

Zemmour argued that French Muslims should assimilate and “renounce” the practice of the religion that “imposes a legal and political code” on them, stating that he does not “distinguish between Islamism and Islam,” but rather between Islam and individual Muslims.

He said he was the best candidate for female voters, dismissing earlier remarks he made about women during his years as a journalist, and that women today were not threatened by a “hypothetical white patriarchy.”

Zemmour has made divisive comments about national identity, including anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic, anti-migrant, anti-Black, and anti-minority remarks.

He’s also been sued for racist and religious hate speech, including a 2010 sentence for saying that most drug dealers are “Blacks and Arabs.”

He was fined €3,000 ((dollar)3,500) in September 2019 for a racist rant against Muslims during a television appearance.

Zemmour was born in 1958 in Paris to an Algerian Jewish family who immigrated to France during the Algerian War of Independence.

In 1994, the 63-year-old began his journalism career at Quotidien de Paris, and in 1996, he moved to Le Figaro, a right-wing publication.

He was fired from Le Figaro in 2009 due to his controversial remarks, but in 2013 he began writing a weekly column for the magazine.

Since the 2000s, Zemmour has written books and appeared on several television shows, giving him a platform to air his controversial views and gain a large following in France.