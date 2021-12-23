A farm fire in central Pennsylvania claimed the lives of 17,000 turkeys.

According to officials, a Perry County farmer lost 17,000 turkeys in a barn fire that kept firefighters on the scene for hours Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the Newport Fire Department received the first reports of a fire in the 1300 block of Turkey Bird Road.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighters arrived to find a barn filled with 17,000 young turkeys engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire took more than three and a half hours to put out.

The farm had multiple structures, but firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to just one barn.

Heavy smoke could be seen in photos posted to the department’s Facebook page, as well as the charred remains of the barn.

READ MORE: Homeowner in central Pennsylvania fatally shoots intruder during attack: police

In a crash in central Pennsylvania, three people died and others were injured, according to the coroner.