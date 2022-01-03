A fatal shark attack off the coast of California has left a family devastated and surfers concerned.

A fatal shark attack off the coast of California has wreaked havoc on a family and has raised concerns among surfers.

LOS ANGELES — On Christmas Eve, Grant Butterfield was watching “Elf” with his family at a dinner party when his brother’s name appeared on his cellphone.

Butterfield cheerfully answered, assuming he was calling to wish him a happy holiday.

“Tom is no longer with us,” his brother stated.

Tomas, the son of his brother, was only 42 years old at the time.

What could have happened, Butterfield wondered?

A heart attack or a car accident?

It turned out that Tomas Butterfield died in the place he adored the most: the sea.

In what is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in San Luis Obispo County in 18 years, he was riding a body board in Morro Bay when he was killed by a great white shark.

Last week, the victim of the attack near Morro Rock was identified by his uncle.

His identity was confirmed by California State Parks on Thursday.

When Butterfield, of Sacramento, was killed in December, he was about 100 yards off the shore of Morro Strand State Beach.

In a statement, the agency said that the number was 24.

The death is still being investigated.

Grant Butterfield, 74, said, “It’s a terrible loss at 42, with him getting his stuff together and starting to make something of himself.”

“It’ll be OK,” the family says, “but even then, it’ll be a struggle to keep it together.”

Tomas was spending the holidays with his mother in Morro Bay and went to the beach on Christmas Eve morning by himself, according to his uncle.

Another surfer saw a body board “kind of bobbing in the water” near a surfing spot known as The Pit around 10:40 a.m. and paddled toward it, according to Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

A leash was tethered to the board, which the woman noticed.

Endersby said she “tugged on it and felt weight” and realized it was connected to a body underwater.

She snatched Butterfield’s swim fins and dragged him to the beach in about chest-deep water, he said.

Endersby said there were about 25 to 30 people in the area, but it’s unclear whether anyone saw the attack.

Butterfield’s mother and older brother, who had just arrived from out of town for the holidays…

