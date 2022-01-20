A federal indictment has been issued against a New Jersey cop accused of abusing a teen and then covering it up.

A federal indictment has been filed against a New Jersey cop accused of abusing a teen and covering it up.

A police officer from Paterson, New Jersey, was indicted on federal charges on Tuesday, accused of assaulting a teen and then lying about it in reports.

Officer Kevin Patino, 29, and another Paterson officer, referred to only as “Co-conspirator 1′′ in the indictment but previously identified as Kendry Tineo-Restituyo, allegedly brutalized a 19-year-old man around 12:30 a.m. on Dec.

14th of February, 2020

After the man, Osamah Alsaidi of Paterson, shared footage of the incident captured by a security camera on social media, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office launched an investigation.

Both officers were charged with federal crimes in April and were released on (dollar)50,000 bail.

Prosecutors presented Patino’s case to a grand jury, which decided that the case should proceed to trial.

According to Patino’s indictment, the incident began when he, Tineo-Restituyo, and two other Paterson cops responded to a call about a suspicious person on Madison Avenue.

A person who matched the description of the suspicious individual was approached by the officers.

Alsaidi, who had been in a nearby convenience store, approached the group and observed the police interaction, according to the indictment.

On Madison Avenue, he then walked away.

Patino and Tineo-Restituyo, who were both dressed in plain clothes with tactical vests, got into an unmarked police car and drove in the same direction on Madison Avenue as Alsaidi had walked after the officers finished with the first man.

According to the indictment, Tineo-Restituyo rolled down the driver’s side window of the cruiser and repeatedly asked “What did you say?” as the officers drove by the man who had witnessed the interaction and walked away.

According to the indictment, Alsaidi claimed he hadn’t said anything and continued walking.

According to prosecutors, Tineo-Restituyo spun the cruiser around and parked it so that the cruiser’s nose obstructed Alsaidi’s path.

Alsaidi tried to “separate himself” from the officers, so both officers exited and grabbed him.

According to prosecutors, this prompted Patino to strike Alsaidi in the face and body, while Tineo-Restituyo threw Alsaidi to the ground.

Prosecutors say Patino continued to hit Alsaidi after he was knocked out…

