A federal lawsuit was settled by a Pennsylvania man who blamed his loss of vision in one eye on a broken Tinker Bell toy.

A federal lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania man who blamed his loss of vision in one eye on a malfunctioning Tinker Bell toy has been settled.

WILLIAMSPORT — An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a four-year-old federal lawsuit filed by a Centre County man who blamed the loss of one eye on a malfunctioning Tinker Bell toy made by the Walt Disney Co.

The settlement was announced in the US Middle District Court on Monday, but no terms were disclosed.

Troy Knecht sued Disney, JAKKS Pacific Inc. of Sacramento, Calif., and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in December 2017, along with his wife Shelly and their two daughters.

During the course of the litigation, Disney and Wal-Mart were dismissed as defendants, leaving only the issue of JAKKS’ liability for a design defect.

It gave out the Disney Fairies Light Up Sky High Tink toy that was bought at a Wal-Mart outside of State College on Feb.

16th of February, 2016.

A plastic flower base, a plastic dragonfly launch cord, and a plastic Tinkerbell fairy are among the toy’s components.

The fairy begins to turn as the launch cord is pulled, and its wings expand until it is released into the air, rising up to 10 feet.

A safety lock is included in the toy to prevent the fairy from being launched when the base is at an unsafe angle.

Knecht was injured in the living room of his Bellefonte home around 7:45 p.m. on March 9, 2016, while playing with his then four-year-old daughter, Hannah, according to the lawsuit.

Knecht’s right wing disconnected and hit him in the right eye on the fifth or sixth attempt to launch the fairy, according to the court complaint.

According to a Knecht-hired expert, a crack in the wing’s surface that developed during the manufacturing process grew progressively larger during use, eventually causing the disconnect.

Knecht was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and Geisinger Medical Center near Danville after the incident, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Despite additional surgery on March 26, 2016, at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia and cataract surgery in August of that year, his vision was not restored.

30th.

Because of previous recalls of similar toys, Knecht claimed JAKKS should have been aware of the potential dangers.