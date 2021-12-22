A federal prison sentence has been imposed on a Harrisburg robbery suspect.

An armed robber who struck five businesses in Harrisburg in a single day will serve the next 9 14 years in federal prison.

On David Rinehardt’s guilty pleas to multiple criminal charges, US Middle District Judge Christopher C Conner imposed that penalty.

On April 6, 2019, Rinehart committed the majority of his crimes in a little more than three hours.

At 6:30 p.m., he began his spree by robbing the V and E Market in the 2300 block of North Sixth Street and stealing cash and cigarettes, according to investigators.

He hit the Los Brothers Mini Market in the 2100 block of Moore Street an hour later and made off with cash.

The Sayford Market in the 1300 block of North Third Street was next on Rinehardt’s list, which was robbed of cash at 8:45 p.m.

Credit cards, cell phones, cash, and a tip jar were stolen from Al’s Café in the 200 block of Verbeke Street 20 minutes later, according to court documents.

During a 9:40 p.m. holdup at the Beer King in the 600 block of Division Street, more than (dollar)1,500 in cash was taken, according to investigators.

Rinehardt’s guilty plea to a conspiracy charge stemming from an armed robbery of drugs from a Rite Aid store in the 1900 block of Derry Street on April 8, 2019 is also covered by Conner’s sentence.