A fight between tow truck drivers in a Jiffy Lube parking lot ends in a 3-year-old being shot, according to Pennsylvania cops.

In a Jiffy Lube parking lot, a violent altercation between two tow truck drivers resulted in a shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy.

According to 6ABC, the incident occurred around 12:15 a.m.

On Sunday, I went to a Jiffy Lube in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia.

According to 6ABC, one of the tow truck drivers pulled out a gun and started shooting, with a bullet striking a toddler inside one of the vehicles.

“Three bullets went through the door, and a child was hit in the leg,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told 6ABC.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue, a busy shopping district where tow truck drivers frequently sleep over.

The tow truck driver who fired the shots got away in a black unmarked truck with tinted windows and a tow hitch underneath.

The cause of the violent squabble and altercation was unknown.

The child was hospitalized and in stable condition at the time of the last report.

According to city statistics cited by 6ABC, 15 children under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia this year.

The fight and shooting may have been captured on video by a surveillance camera at Jiffy Lube, according to police.

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.

