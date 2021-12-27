A Filipino mayor was shot on Christmas Eve and died as a result of his injuries.

Michael Gutierrez, a vice-governor candidate, was shot in the head while attending a party.

After being struck by a bullet that pierced his head last Wednesday, a Philippine mayor succumbed to his injuries in Manila.

Michael Gutierrez, the mayor of Lopez Jaena, died on Monday after being shot by a sniper during a Christmas party last week, according to the Filipino news website Rappler.

On December 1, the mayor and members of his Team Asenso political group were partying in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental province, when they were shot.

In order to apprehend the suspects, police had ordered a lockdown in the township.

Gutierrez was seeking re-election to the position of vice governor.

Jason Almonte, a congressional candidate, was also injured in the shooting.

“Pa, you’ll always be our vice governor,” says the governor.

Andrea Pinky Gutierrez, the slain mayor’s daughter, wrote on her Facebook page, “Rest in Peace, I love you very much.”

After undergoing surgery at the Misamis University Medical Center in Ozamiz City, Gutierrez was flown to Manila.

Following the shooting, Gutierrez lost consciousness.

“A single gunshot was heard while Gutierrez was celebrating Christmas with local politicians,” said police Senior Master Sergeant Deony Dale Alviar.