A film shot in Indianapolis in 1902 has been added to the National Film Registry.

The National Film Registry has accepted a 1902 film shot in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 1902 film that depicts a zoo of Ringling Bros. circus animals parading through the city’s downtown has been added to the National Film Registry.

“Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey” is a 3-minute silent film.

“Parade Film” is one of 25 films recently added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, it was released by the Selig Polyscope Company in July 1902 and is the 11th oldest film in the registry.

It features elephants, camels, and caged lions riding down Capitol Avenue past the Indiana Statehouse before continuing down Washington Street past the future home of the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

On Dec. 1, when the class of films for this year was announced,

The selection of the film for the National Film Registry was influenced by Black residents seen along the parade route, according to Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress.

“African Americans were only shown in caricature or mocking depictions in films of that era,” Hayden said.

In 2011, an Oakland, California, couple donated the film to the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum in Fremont, California, after discovering it in their basement in the 1970s.

The museum’s historian, David Kiehn, identified the film’s date and location, and the museum’s restored version of the film, along with the story of Kiehn’s detective work, was posted to YouTube in October 2020.

The film is the museum’s oldest nitrate print, according to Kiehn, who has hundreds of films in his collection.

He said, “When we got it, it was in pretty good shape.”

“It’s still in good shape.”

