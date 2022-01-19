A fire at a skating rink in central Pennsylvania caused $1 million in damage and will ‘change the landscape,’ according to videos.

A fire at a skating rink in central Pennsylvania caused (dollar)1 million in damage and will ‘change the landscape,’ according to videos.

The York Dispatch, Pennsylvania, by Aimee Ambrose

(National Public Radio)

In West Manchester Township, a backhoe clawed through rubble while the crane of a fire department ladder truck sprayed water down into the scorched remains of a popular roller skating rink.

More than 12 hours after a fire swept through Mr. Smith’s home, crews worked through the day Monday to put out any lingering hot spots in the debris.

The roof collapsed at Q’s Family Skate Center.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Around 7:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a call to the scene on North Fayette St.

A snowstorm with strong winds blanketed the area on Sunday.

A snow plow driver saw smoke and alerted firefighters, according to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman.

“The only witness we had was [a]West Manchester public works [employee]plowing the streets,” Laughman said.

“When he noticed smoke coming from the building, he went up to the fire station, which is right behind us, and informed the guys.”

They arrived right away.”

Hundreds of firefighters from various departments, including York City, West York, and York Area United, joined West Manchester firefighters in surrounding the rink and fighting the fire through the night.

Laughman said Monday, “Last night, we had about 40-50 firefighters here.”

“It probably took about six hours to get things under control.”

During this time, the business’s roof collapsed.

According to Laughman, there were no people inside during the fire.

The rink had closed two hours before the fire, around 5 p.m.

As part of a defensive strategy, firefighters never went inside and instead stood their ground outside.

During the fire, the neighbors witnessed chaos.

Mr. Miller-Lenhart’s neighbors are Michelle Miller-Lenhart and her husband.

Even from their doorstep, the Q’s said they saw the lights of the responding fire trucks, though a cloud of smoke obscured much of the scene.

There were bangs and explosions that they could hear.

After that, the roof collapsed.

“All I could see was white smoke.”

Miller-Lenhart stated, “We couldn’t see anything.”

“And then, when the walls there began to buckle, the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.