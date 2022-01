In York County, a blaze breaks out in an apartment building.

In York County on Friday evening, an apartment building caught fire.

Railroad Borough’s first block of Snyder Road was engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m., according to York County Department of Emergency Services, and was put out by the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

According to the Department of Emergency Services, there is no word on whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.