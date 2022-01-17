A fire has been reported at a roller rink in York County.

A fire broke out at a roller skating rink in York County on Sunday evening, and crews spent the evening battling it.

Crews responded to Mr., according to emergency dispatch.

Just after 7 p.m., Q’s Family Skate Center in West Manchester Township, in the first block of North Fayette Street.

That’s on York’s west side.

Officials told FOX43 that no injuries have been reported, but that crews are still on the scene.

