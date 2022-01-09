A fire in a Glasgow pub is being treated as intentional by police, who have launched an investigation.

Police are treating an early morning fire in a Glasgow pub as a deliberate act.

The fire broke out at The Dalmarnock Inn on Old Dalmarnock Road at around 6.15 a.m. yesterday (January 3).

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene and stayed for nearly six hours.

The cause of the fire and the extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the Daily Record, officers have confirmed that the fire is now being treated as deliberate.

“Officers were called to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow, around 6.15 a.m. on Monday, 3 January,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the fire is being treated as a deliberate act.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention reference 0491 from January 3.”