A fire in a New York City apartment left 19 people dead, including nine children.

NEW YORK — Nineteen people were killed in an apartment fire in New York City, including nine children, in one of the city’s worst fires in recent memory, according to the city’s fire commissioner.

According to The Associated Press, a fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death toll on Sunday, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children killed.

The Bronx fire injured dozens of people, and at least 32 people were taken to the hospital.

Approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street, according to the FDNY.

The fire occurred just days after a house fire in Philadelphia claimed the lives of 12 people, including eight children.

A rescue ladder was extended up to an eighth-floor window in photos posted online.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, 32 people were taken to five hospitals, the majority of whom were suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

He said firefighters “found victims on every floor and were bringing them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

“In our city, that has never happened before.”

We anticipate a high number of fatalities.”

The severity of the fire was compared by Nigro to the Happy Land social club fire in 1990, which killed 87 people after a man set fire to the building after an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

According to Nigro, the fire started in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors on Sunday.

According to him, firefighters discovered the apartment door open, which allowed the fire to spread quickly upward and accelerate the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is suspected to be suspicious.

