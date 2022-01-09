A fire in a row house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killed 13 people.

Two others are still critically ill.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to fire and local officials, 13 people were killed in a deadly fire that ripped through a converted row house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

At least seven children were killed in the fire, according to officials, but the death toll is still rising as first responders search the building.

Two more people, one of whom is a child, have been taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Officials say eight people were able to safely evacuate the row house, which had been converted into two separate apartments.

Officials said the building housed a total of 26 people, with 18 of them living in the unit that spanned the second and third floors.

At a press conference, Mayor Jim Kenney said, “This is without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history.”

“Remember to pray for these little ones.”

The Philadelphia Fire Department said it responded to a fire call at the site at 6:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and was able to put it out in 50 minutes.

First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy of the Philadelphia Fire Department said that when the crew arrived on the scene, they “began an aggressive attack on the fire” and discovered “multiple fatalities at this location.”

“The fire was put out, and it was awful,” he said.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the worst fires I’ve ever seen.”

The cause of the fire is still being looked into.