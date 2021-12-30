A fire in Dauphin County injured one person, and police are seeking information.

A fire in Dauphin County injured one person, and police are looking for leads.

Police are looking for information after a fire in Dauphin County injured one person.

A 62-year-old man was injured in a fire at his Wisconisco Township home, according to state police.

Firefighters and cops were dispatched to the 200 block of Center Street shortly after midnight Tuesday to investigate a fire.

According to police, the homeowner was “removed” from the home and taken to a hospital for treatment.

His injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the police, anyone with information about the fire should contact the Lykens Criminal Investigations Unit at 717-362-8700.

More on INFOSURHOY: