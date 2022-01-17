A fire in Lancaster County has claimed the lives of two people.

Two people are said to have died in a fire in Lancaster County.

According to lancasteronline.com, two people were found dead inside a home that had been destroyed by fire early Monday in Fulton Township, Lancaster County.

According to lancasteronline, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in a two-story home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road and quickly spread to every floor and the attic by the time firefighters arrived.

After seeing flames shooting out of windows, a neighbor reportedly called 911.