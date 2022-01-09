A fire in New York kills 19 people, including nine children.

19 people are killed in a fire in New York, including nine children.

‘This will be one of the worst fires in modern history.’

A fire at an apartment building in New York has claimed the lives of at least 19 people, making it the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.

The death toll was confirmed by Stefan Ringel, a top adviser to Mayor Eric Adams.

He said nine children, all under the age of 16, were killed.

According to Ringel, thirteen people are still in critical condition in hospitals.

More than a half-dozen people were injured in total.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the majority of the victims had severe smoke inhalation.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times,” Adams said at a news conference near the building Sunday.

“Firefighters discovered victims on every floor and were rescuing them from cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said.

“In our city, that has never happened before.”

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, around 200 firefighters arrived at the building on East 181st Street.

According to initial reports, the fire started on the third floor of the 19-story structure, with flames shooting out the windows.

After smelling smoke while drinking coffee in her living room, building resident Cristal Diaz, 27, began putting wet towels at the bottom of her door, according to the New York Post.

She described the situation as “crazy.”

“We were at a loss for what to do.”

We saw all the dead bodies they were taking with the blankets as we looked out the windows.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said.

“A lot of these structures are old.”

A fire alarm is not installed in every apartment.

“Most of these structures don’t have sprinkler systems,” says US Rep.

“And so the risk of a fire is much higher in lower income neighborhoods, in the Bronx, than it might be elsewhere in the city or in the country,” Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, said on MSNBC.

New York fire: 19 people, including 9 children, die in blaze