A fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of a 7-month-old boy and a 70-year-old woman.

A 7-month-old boy and a 70-year-old woman were killed in a fire in Pennsylvania.

In a house fire in Philadelphia Saturday night, a 70-year-old woman and a 7-month-old boy died.

According to NBC 10, the deadly fire started around 8:45 p.m. on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue in North West Philadelphia.

According to Action News 6 ABC, the fire started on the first floor and the infant was trapped on the second floor of the two-story home.

According to reports, the 7-month-old was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to reports, firefighters discovered a 70-year-old woman in the bathroom unresponsive and pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to reports, a 7-year-old child was injured in the fire and is in stable condition.

According to reports, the fire at the house, which housed two adults and three children, was put out in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The names of those killed in the fire have yet to be revealed.