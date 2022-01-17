A fire on Sunday night severely damaged a roller skating rink in York County.

A fire on Sunday night badly damaged a roller skating rink in York County.

A popular roller rink in West Manchester Township, York County, was destroyed by a two-alarm fire on Sunday night.

Owner Frank Quintin told the York Daily Record that Q’s Family Skate Center was a total loss.

Hot spots were still visible Monday morning, 12 hours after the fire was first discovered, amid the blowing snow and winds.

Quintin told the Daily Record that the center was shut down at 5 p.m.

It’s Sunday.

He said, “You leave, you close up, you don’t think anything.”

“This wasn’t just a business for profit; it was our way of life.”

Within the next couple of hours, a fire was reported.

The building was “fully involved” by the time firefighters arrived, according to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Cliff Laughman.

After assessing the situation, firefighters adopted a more defensive stance in order to protect the surrounding buildings, according to Laughman.

According to the story, the skating rink was located at 85 North Fayette St. in the former Lincolnway Bowling Alley.

According to its Facebook page, the business has been a family-owned and operated roller skating rink in York County for over 50 years, catering to private parties, public skating, and skate sales.

York is about a ten-minute drive away.

Here’s a link to a video of the burned-out building and the fire chief discussing the situation.

On Monday, fire officials had not determined a cause or a cost estimate for the damage.

