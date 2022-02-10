A fired journalist criticizes the German newspaper DW for censoring free speech.

A sacked journalist criticizes DW in Germany for censoring free speech.

According to DW, Maram Salem dismisses accusations of antisemitism and limits criticism of Israel’s policies and actions.

BERLIN is the German capital.

A Palestinian journalist who was fired from a German international broadcaster for allegedly holding antisemitic views has slammed the management for treating him unfairly and suppressing freedom of expression.

“I’m not antisemitic in the least.”

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Maram Salem stated, “I am someone who believes in freedom of speech,” adding that criticism of Israeli policies does not constitute antisemitism.

Following a two-month investigation into antisemitism allegations, Deutsche Welle fired five journalists from the Arabic service.

Salem called the allegations against her “a scandal,” saying she has always stood up for democratic principles, freedom of expression and religion, and human rights.

According to the young journalist, Deutsche Welle’s investigation was not conducted impartially or objectively, and it was also used by management to justify a predetermined outcome.

“In my case, my post was about Europe’s freedom of speech.

“I expressed my dissatisfaction with the situation in Europe,” she said, adding that her Facebook post, which was investigated by management, made no mention of Jews or Israel.

“Germany claims to support freedom of speech, but just saying there isn’t any in Europe was enough for them to suspend me and accuse me of being antisemitic,” she said.

Antisemitism accusations, according to the journalist, are frequently used to restrict freedom of expression and silence critics of Israel’s policies and actions.

“When it comes to Israel, there are a lot of red lines that you can’t discuss here.”

And I think it’s absurd that even saying normal things about what Israel is doing in the West Bank and Gaza can and will be used against me in Germany, at least (for me) as a Palestinian who has lived in the West Bank for most of her life,” she said.

Deutsche Welle has long been chastised for its biased coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, claiming that Germany bears special responsibility for the country as a result of Nazi crimes against Jews during World War II.

The editorial board of DW sent a new reporting guide to its staff last year, which further restricted critical reporting of Israel, and according to.

