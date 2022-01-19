A firm from New Jersey has bought a shopping center in Cumberland County.

A company from New Jersey has bought a shopping center in Cumberland County.

A new owner has taken over an East Pennsboro Township shopping center.

Summerdale Plaza was purchased by First National Realty Partners in December.

Cumberland County property records show the purchase price was (dollar)17,250,000.

According to First National Realty Partners, the 141,451-square-foot shopping center at 429 N Enola Road is 85 percent occupied.

A new Tractor Supply store and a PennDOT Driver’s License Center serve as anchors for the shopping center.

Dollar Tree, Rite Aid, McDonald’s Dunkin’ Donuts, and a brand-new AutoZone are among the other tenants.

A former Kmart location was taken over by Tractor Supply and AutoZone.

In a press release, Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions at First National Realty Partners, said, “We are very excited to acquire Summerdale Plaza.”

“Our investors will benefit significantly from the remaining vacancy in the center.”

One of the top Pennsylvania Department of Transportation locations is on the property, which helps drive traffic to the center.”

New Jersey is home to First National Realty Partners.

Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller in the real estate transaction.

