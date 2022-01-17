A five-month-old baby girl died after being discovered in cardiac arrest at her home by a 24-year-old man.

Avery, who was only five months old when she died shortly before Christmas last year, was only five months old.

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, police were dispatched to a home in Intake, Sheffield, in response to reports of a baby in cardiac arrest.

The ambulance service had already arrived on the scene and discovered the child to be in critical condition.

She was then transported to the hospital, where she tragically died.

A 24-year-old man has now been arrested in relation to her death, according to police.

While investigations into the death continue, he has been released on bail.

Avery’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed her grief this week.

“She passed away, but the night before she wasn’t sick, and she was the happiest baby ever, kicking her legs and smiling like she always does,” she told Yorkshire Live.

“She was very giggly, very smiley, and she has bright big blue eyes,” she continued.

“I’ve always called her beautiful since the day she was born, so whenever she was sat on the settee or in her bouncer, I’d tell her how lovely she was, and she’d always smile and make her cooing noises.”

