A five-year-old British girl was killed by a skier who slammed into her at high speed while on vacation in the Alps.

While on vacation in the Alps, a FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl was killed when an adult skier collided with her at high speed.

A man is said to have smashed into the child, who is believed to be from Britain, during a lesson on the slopes, prompting a police investigation.

‘The’

On a ski slope in the French Alps, he was killed in a tragic accident.

A skier careered into the little girl while she was in a lesson on the piste.

She died tragically while being flown to the hospital by helicopter.

A 40-year-old local man was arrested last night and a manslaughter investigation was launched.

The tragic accident occurred around 11 a.m. yesterday in Flaine, a ski resort in the Haute-Savoie region of the French Alps, 50 miles from Geneva, Switzerland.

The girl was skiing on the Serpentine, which is classified as a ‘blue’ slope, which means it is a gentle slope.

She was in a group ski lesson with four other children at the national ski school, Ecole du Ski Français (ESF).

Near the edge of the piste, the children were lined up in single file behind the instructor.

“The child was in a single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her,” the prosecutor overseeing the investigation said.

The alleged “violation of an obligation of safety and prudence” prompted a manslaughter investigation.

The young girl resided in Geneva with her British ex-pat family, who own a vacation home in Les Carroz.

The skier, a volunteer firefighter, was said to be “shocked.”

On the side of the piste, he provided first aid.

A doctor was also present.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the victim died at 1 p.m. while being airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

On Monday, an autopsy will be performed in order to determine the cause of death.