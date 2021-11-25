A flight attendant advises that during a fight, you should never press the call button on a plane.

According to a flight attendant, pressing the call button on a plane during a fight is never a good idea.

The number of incidents of air rage has increased dramatically in recent years, with blame being placed on everything from airport boozing to mask mandates.

There isn’t a week that goes by without a passenger attacking a flight attendant.

The situation appears to be particularly bad in the United States, where more than 5,000 disruptive passenger reports have been reported since the start of 2021, according to Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

To put that in perspective, the Federal Aviation Administration has received more reports in the last year than it has in its entire 31-year history.

Ms Nelson told CNN that the incidents are particularly dangerous because they may divert cabin crews’ attention away from potentially serious incidents such as plane hijackings or terrorist attacks.

While it’s unlikely that you’ll be on a plane with a serious case of air rage, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Nelson also offered tips for passengers who find themselves in the company of passengers who are causing a snarl.

“Look for angry behavior, such as people cursing,” she told the website.

People have punched the backs of seats or punched themselves in the hand.

“At the first sign of trouble, please notify a flight attendant so that we can try to deescalate the situation – we are trained in deescalation as well as how to direct other people to help.”

“Unless there is an immediate threat of harm, we strongly advise passengers not to act on their own because they may inadvertently exacerbate the situation.”

“Don’t press your flight attendant button if you’re sitting next to the altercation because you might get drawn into it.”

“Get up and go to a galley and tell crew members, or try to lock eyes with someone a few seats away to get their attention to go speak to the crew or push their call button.”

If you’re traveling with children, she suggests trying to get them out of the situation, but if that’s not possible, she suggests moving them next to the window or to the seat farthest away from the problem before calling for help.

A passenger punched a flight attendant in the teeth after she was asked to put her mask over her nose and prepare for landing at San Diego Airport in California in June.

A fight erupted between passengers on an American Airlines flight shortly after it landed in August over a stuck reclined seat.

Cops were dispatched to the scene…

