A flooded cemetery in Tanzania has seen over 200 bodies exhumed.

Over 200 people were exhumed from a flooded cemetery in Tanzania.

After floods in Dar es Salaam washed away dozens of bodies, a relocation exercise was undertaken.

Tanzania, DAR ES SALAAM

According to a Tanzanian official, authorities are exhuming 220 bodies from a flooded graveyard in the country’s largest commercial city, Dar es Salaam, and relocating them on higher ground in the wake of flooding.

Floods are said to have washed away dozens of bodies after heavy rains pounded the overcrowded neighborhood in the East African country.

A swarm of Dar es Salaam city workers dressed in blue jumpsuits were seen digging tombs and exhuming bodies in the city’s Vingunguti suburb by Anadolu Agency reporters.

The procedure, which included draping the bodies in white sheets and placing them in caskets in accordance with Christian burial tradition, elicited bitter tears from relatives as the bodies were loaded onto a truck.

Dar es Salaam city mayor Omari Kumbilamoto said the decision to exhume the bodies and relocate them was made in consultation with families who wanted their loved ones to be buried somewhere else.

“People were afraid these graves would be washed away as the Msimbazi river continues to widen,” Kumbilamoto told Anadolu Agency.

According to him, the ongoing effort to exhume bodies from Butiama areas affected by soil erosion and rebury them at Mwanagate, 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) away, will cost around 200 million Tanzanian shillings ((dollar)87,000).

“We’ve set aside a budget for this exercise because clearly, people can’t afford these costs,” Kumbilamoto explained.

“All of the work has been paid for by grave diggers.”

“The only reason bereaved families are here is to observe the process of relocating their loved ones’ remains,” he explained.

“I am relieved to see my late mother’s remains relocated to a secure location,” Lilian Fuime, a Dar es Salaam resident, told Anadolu Agency.