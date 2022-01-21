A Florida man fights a huge bear on his porch to protect his pet dogs in an incredible moment.

A FLORIDA man fought off a massive bear on his front porch in order to protect his dogs, and it was caught on camera.

On January 19, the incident happened at the man’s Daytona Beach home.

A black bear enters a porch in the video, and a man in a bright yellow shirt runs to block the animal.

According to reports, Walter Hickox mistook the bear for a neighbor’s dog.

“Not a lot went through my head at the moment,” he told WFTV, “other than what will happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife were.”

Hickox then used a bench to keep the bear out.

The man was trying to keep the bear away from his wife, Kerry Rubino Hickox, and three dogs.

The incident had no impact on his wife or dogs.

The location of the bear is unknown because it was not seen or captured after the attack.

Kerry Rubino Hickox started a GoFundMe page to help with the attack’s costs.

The description reads, “We need help with his hospital bills and rabies shots.”

“Thank you so much for your help!”

The current fundraising goal is (dollar)2,000.

Hickox’s injuries have been documented on a GoFundMe page as well as the couple’s Instagram page.

“My husband was attacked by a black bear! Please help with his hospital bills and series of rabies shots!” reads the caption on the photo.

Following two incidents in the area in the last week, Florida officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for bears and avoid them whenever possible.

A woman was attacked by a bear while walking her dog in DeBary, about 30 minutes north of Oralndo, in addition to Hickox’s attack.

When the bear attacked the woman, she was allegedly walking across her driveway.

According to reports, she was scratched in the face and suffered a concussion in the attack, but she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Residents in the area are advised not to feed bears by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Those who witness bears behaving aggressively should call and report the incident.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.