A Florida man has been charged after four people were discovered dead at the Canada-US border in “extreme conditions.”

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — A Florida man was charged with human smuggling on Thursday after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were discovered near the US border in Canada in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a bitterly cold blizzard.

After the bodies of seven Indian nationals were discovered in the United States, Steve Shand, 47, was charged with human smuggling, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

According to court documents filed in support of Shand’s arrest on Wednesday, one of the individuals spent a significant amount of money to enter Canada on a forged student visa.

In court documents, John Stanley, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, stated, “The investigation into the deaths of the four individuals in Canada is ongoing, as is an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation, of which Shand is suspected to be a part.”

According to documents, on Wednesday, a 15-passenger van was stopped just south of the Canadian border by a US Border Patrol agent in North Dakota.

Shand was allegedly driving with two undocumented Indian nationals, according to court documents.

Five other people were spotted nearby in the snow by law enforcement around the same time, according to court documents.

Officers learned that the group, which included Indian nationals, had been walking outside in subzero temperatures for more than 11 hours.

As she was being taken to the hospital, a woman stopped breathing several times.

Her hand will be partially amputated, according to court documents.

A man was also admitted to the hospital with frostbite but was later released.

One of the men in the group was toting a backpack stuffed with baby supplies.

According to court documents, he claimed it belonged to a family who had become separated from the rest of the group overnight.

At a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said that when Mounties were notified that the family might still be in Manitoba, officers immediately began searching the area.

She said officers discovered three bodies together — a man, a woman, and a baby — just 10 meters from the border near Emerson, Man., after a difficult search in nearly impassable terrain.

The hunt went on, and a…

