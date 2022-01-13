A former judicial advocate has been appointed to the position of Secretary of the Board of Prisons.

Following Brandon Flood’s departure as Secretary of the Board of Prisons, Gov.

Celeste Trusty has been named to the role by Tom Wolf.

According to its mission statement, Families Against Mandatory Minimums works to create a “fair and effective justice system that respects our American values of individual accountability and dignity while keeping our communities safe.” Trusty was most recently the Pennsylvania State Policy Director for the organization.

Trusty made her first appearance as a panelist for First Lady Frances Wolf’s virtual discussion Women In Reentry: Clemency, Expungement, and a Clean Slate on Jan.

