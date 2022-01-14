a former member of Congress

Former U.S. Rep.

Former state representative

Jeff Coleman has decided to run for lieutenant governor in the crowded Republican field.

Coleman declared his candidacy as a “champion of goodness” in a statement earlier this week.

Coleman, 46, used incidents of uncivil behavior in his speech to supporters, which included former House Speakers Bill DeWeese (Democrat) and John Perzel (Republican).

Coleman said he wanted to heal the divide and bring Pennsylvanians together to support common interests such as education, small town values, innovation, and criminal justice reform, citing Pennsylvania’s historic role in establishing and protecting freedom and equality.

“I’m running to be a partner for the next governor, to be a voice for parents who love their children and want them to have the best education possible, to champion small towns and their character-forming values, and to re-establish a path to work and family for those who have lost their freedom but deserve a second chance.”

Coleman, 46, was elected to the House of Representatives from Indiana County in 2000, becoming the first Filipino-American to serve in the General Assembly. He now lives in suburban Harrisburg.

Before leaving to start his consulting firm, Churchill Strategies, he served two terms in Congress.

Russ Diamond, James Jones, Clarice Shillinger, Brandon Flood, Jen Gilliland Vanasdale, Chris Frye, Rick Saccone, John Brown, and Teddy Daniels are among the Republican candidates in the race.