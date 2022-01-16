A former NFL defensive lineman has been discovered dead in a federal prison in Kansas.

A former NFL defensive lineman was discovered dead in a federal prison in Kansas.

LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS (AP) —

(AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a federal prison in Kansas, according to a prison official. He was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession.

The US Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement that Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon.

Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Additional information about Siavii’s death was withheld by the prison.

The Associated Press sent an email to a BOP spokesperson on Friday, but did not receive a response.

Siavii’s attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound former Oregon lineman was drafted in the second round by Kansas City in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs.

Siavii was arrested and charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms in August 2019 after he was spotted exiting a stolen vehicle and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest, according to suburban Kansas City police.

Siavii was accused of having a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and marijuana, according to prosecutors.