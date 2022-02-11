A former Pennsylvania militia commander has been charged with illegally possessing firearms.

A former Pennsylvania militia commander has been indicted on a firearms charge.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Centre County man who was the self-proclaimed commander of the Pennsylvania Citizens Militia 20 years ago has been charged with federal weapons charges once again.

Ronald William Hertzog, 59, of State College, is accused of illegally possessing rifle parts and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to an indictment returned Thursday in US Middle District Court.

According to the charge, on Feb.

2 that Hertzog possessed two rifle lower receivers as well as the following ammunition: 125 9mm rounds, 145 5.56 rounds, two.50-caliber rounds, 214.45-caliber rounds, and ten 20-gauge shotgun shells.

When he was arraigned on a criminal complaint on Monday, he had been detained.

After pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms, Hertzog, a former Penn State computer programmer, was sentenced to 70 months in prison in 2003.

The conviction was upheld by the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Machine guns, armor-piercing ammunition, and bombs were among the firearms in his arsenal at the time.

He also had airport maps.

He was labeled a terrorist by prosecutors, but he claimed he was simply preparing for World War III. “I love my country,” he told the late Judge James F McClure Jr.

Former Assistant US Attorney Frederick E Martin described Hertzog as a dangerous man capable of being a terrorist or providing weapons to terrorist organizations.

Hertzog was interested in selling kits for converting semiautomatic weapons to automatic weapons, according to the prosecutor.

A letter Hertzog sent from prison following his arrest to an individual who posted it on the Libertarian Party of Oklahoma’s website was one of the reasons McClure gave for what he called a harsh sentence.

He’d come out of prison “bigger, badder, and better” than when he went in, according to the letter.

Hertzog’s admission that he had machine guns, explosive devices, and counter-surveillance equipment, as well as statements attributed to him that he could “take out government radio towers,” were also cited by the judge.

The militia was investigated by federal agents beginning in the spring of 2001, but Hertzog was not arrested until June 19, 2002.

