A former Ryanair flight attendant reveals the most inane question she was ever asked – and how she handled it.

A FORMER RYANAIR flight attendant has revealed one of the most perplexing questions she was asked during her time on the job.

Fiona Mallinson, a former employee of the budget airline, described how she dealt with some of the more bumbling passengers.

Travelers frequently ask her if they can be upgraded to first class, she told the MailOnline.

But, because Ryanair doesn’t have a first-class section, this wasn’t something she could never do.

Only economy seats are available on this low-cost, no-frills airline, though extra-legroom seats are available for those who want a slightly more comfortable flight.

“My response was, ‘But it’s all first class!” she said when asked what she often said in response to the question.

She also explained why she chose Ryanair as her employer, claiming that they “always look glamorous” as they walk through the airport.

She did say, however, that she quickly realized the job wasn’t easy, and that it was “hard work to the millennium.”

Another Ryanair flight attendant has revealed her biggest pet peeve on a flight.

On Tiktok, Holly Davies posted a video of a passenger asking to use the restroom while onboard that has nearly 4 million views.

As the passenger exits the restroom, she leaves the door wide open, which makes Holly roll her eyes and frown.

She then slams the door behind her and screams, “Every single time.”

Following a 1,200-mile flight to the wrong country, a couple flying with Ryanair claimed the airline laughed at them.