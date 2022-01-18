A former Ryanair flight attendant reveals the most ridiculous question she’s ever been asked on a flight.

During a flight, a former Ryanair flight attendant reveals the most ridiculous question she was ever asked.

FROM TIME TO TIME, WE’RE ALL GUILTY OF ASKING A DUMB QUESTION.

However, a former Ryanair flight attendant has revealed the most inane question she was ever asked on a flight, and it might make you feel better.

Jemma Behan posted a video to Tiktok explaining how she was working as a flight attendant for Ryanair when she was pulled to the side by a woman.

“Could you please move me away from those bottles?” the woman inquired.

“It’s fine, miss,” Jemma said, “they’re just oxygen bottles.”

“I’m allergic to oxygen,” she explained.

Jemma used two laughing crying face emojis and one confused face emoji to caption the video.

In honor of her everlasting memory of the woman and her moronic question, she played the song ‘Never Forget You’ in the background.

The video has been viewed over 125,000 times, with one viewer summarizing the story in a single sentence.

“People are insane, aren’t they?” they wrote.

Jemma isn’t the only Ryanair flight attendant who has had to deal with inane passenger questions.

Travelers frequently ask Fiona Mallinson if they can be upgraded to first class.

Because the budget airline lacks a first-class section, Fiona was unable to fulfill the request.

“But it’s all first class!” she responded when asked the question.

